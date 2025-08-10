Pakistan airports authority clarifies brief daily closures at Islamabad airport ahead of independence day

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Sunday refuted misleading media reports claiming an eight-day closure of Islamabad International Airport, providing details on the actual schedule for temporary shutdowns ahead of Independence Day on August 14.

According to a statement by PAA Spokesperson Saifullah Khan, flight arrivals and departures will be suspended for only two-hour periods on specific days and times as per issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs).

From August 6 to 9 and August 11 to 14, the airport will close daily between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Additionally, on August 9 and 11, the airport will also be shut from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The authority emphasized that except for these brief interruptions, regular flight operations will continue uninterrupted. Passengers are advised to confirm schedules directly with their airlines.

The clarification follows significant flight disruptions experienced during the recent four-day conflict between Pakistan and India, which left hundreds stranded at major airports including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Sialkot.

The Ministry of Defence informed the National Assembly on Friday that the PAA incurred losses amounting to Rs4.1 billion from April 24 to June 30 due to the closures.

In related news, the PAA announced a temporary daily runway closure at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport caused by bird activity. This closure will take place each day from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., starting July 1 and continuing until September 15.