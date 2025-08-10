Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan unveils national artificial intelligence policy to create 3 million jobs by 2030

Policy aims to boost GDP by up to 12% and foster international tech collaborations including with Romania

By INP

On Saturday, Pakistan approved its first-ever National Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, marking a major milestone with the goal of generating three million jobs in the AI sector by 2030 and increasing the country’s GDP by seven to twelve percent.

Federal Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima, described the policy as a comprehensive roadmap designed to guide the development of AI technology responsibly and securely, positioning Pakistan to compete effectively in the global AI landscape.

She emphasized that the initiative aims to bolster the local technology ecosystem while also opening doors for international collaboration, innovation, and economic growth.

In related news, the federal cabinet has officially approved the National AI Policy 2025.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Magsi, recently met with the Romanian ambassador to Pakistan, where both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in science and technology fields.

Romania invited Pakistan to participate in European funding programs, a move that Khalid Magsi said could unlock new technological opportunities for the country. He noted that Romania is emerging as a key IT hub in Europe and expressed eagerness to strengthen tech sector ties with Pakistan.

