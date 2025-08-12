Govt reviews port efficiency, cuts Karachi Port charges by 50% to boost trade

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess operational efficiency at the country’s ports, with a focus on reducing congestion, enhancing trade facilitation, and improving logistics systems to support imports, exports, and broader economic activity.

According to a statement from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, the forum evaluated proposals to enhance efficiency, shorten vessel turnaround times, and ensure smoother cargo handling.

Dar stressed the need to modernise port infrastructure and streamline processes to strengthen Pakistan’s position in regional and global trade.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Pakistan Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, representatives from the Special Investment Facilitation Council, National Logistics Corporation Director General Major General Farrukh Shahzad, Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs, and other senior officials.

The review comes shortly after the government’s July 19 announcement to cut port charges at Karachi Port by 50 per cent — a measure aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of trade logistics and driving sustainable economic growth.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, while unveiling the decision, said the reforms include halving port handling, vessel, and storage charges and scrapping the previously planned annual five per cent increase in these fees. The initiative, he added, would benefit dry bulk exporters and curb emissions by enabling faster, less congested port activity.