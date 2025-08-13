Hanif Abbasi unveils timeline for Pakistan Railways overhaul, eyes December 2025 transformation of all major stations

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday laid out a detailed roadmap for revamping Pakistan Railways, saying transformational progress is already underway despite resource constraints.

Responding to lawmakers’ questions during the National Assembly’s question hour, Abbasi said passenger amenities have been substantially upgraded at major stations — Rawalpindi City, Cantt, Raiwind, Khanewal, and Multan — now meeting modern standards for cleanliness, restroom facilities, and waiting areas.

He announced that a state-of-the-art station in Karachi, modeled after recent upgrades in Lahore, will be inaugurated on September 10. Stations in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Faisalabad will be completed by September 30, with full modernization of all major stations by December 31, 2025, and smaller stations by June 2026.

“We are committed to offering international-standard services to every class of passenger – economy, business, and VIP – and I guarantee the facilities will match those seen in developed countries,” Abbasi said.

On freight services, the minister acknowledged shortages of rolling stock and wagons but said Pakistan Railways still maintained an efficient nationwide cargo network originating from Sindh, generating significant revenue in the past year. “Freight is the backbone of rail systems worldwide. We’re now moving toward a turnaround in this segment as well,” he affirmed.

Abbasi said the Narowal section had resumed operations after a 12-year hiatus, while the Musa Pak Express had been revived from Multan. Partnerships with Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan governments are underway to restore more routes. “We’re working on agreements with Sindh to restore discontinued routes, and discussions are ongoing with CM Sindh this month. Similar cooperation with Balochistan has enabled a 50km uplift from Sheikh Zaid to Kuchlak,” he added.

When he took office, Abbasi said he prioritized three key service areas: punctuality, cleanliness, and food quality. These reforms have delivered measurable improvements, with punctuality now reaching 90 to 95 percent on certain routes such as Lahore–Rawalpindi.

Addressing a query on mass transit, he clarified that Pakistan Railways is not directly involved in projects like the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) or Lahore Metro, as these fall under provincial jurisdiction after the 18th Amendment. However, the ministry remains available for technical support if requested.

Abbasi also highlighted advances on the transnational rail link from Kohat to Mazar-i-Sharif via Kharlachi — part of a regional connectivity initiative launched during the PDM government. He said diplomatic and technical milestones have been achieved, including a trilateral signing ceremony in Kabul with Afghan and Uzbek counterparts.

“The 850-km link to Central Asia, with an existing 75-km track inside Uzbekistan, will be a game-changer. A feasibility study will be completed by December 31 this year,” he announced. “We’ve already allocated $5 million, matched by Uzbekistan, while Afghanistan has assured full security for the route.”

He added that the Karachi–Rohri section (480 km) is close to a financing agreement, while Lahore–Rawalpindi (part of ML-1) has secured a Rs 250 billion allocation in Punjab’s budget. “The groundwork for Karachi–Rohri and Lahore–Rawalpindi is expected to begin next year,” Abbasi said, noting that talks for other segments are ongoing.

The minister concluded by noting that the most modern station in Pakistan Railways’ 77-year history will be inaugurated in Karachi on September 10.