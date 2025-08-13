PAC to investigate bureaucrats’ property purchases in Portugal after defence minister’s remarks

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly took serious note of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent statement about Pakistani bureaucrats purchasing property in Portugal.

Following the minister’s remarks, the PAC, chaired by Junaid Akbar, decided to summon officials from the Ministry of Interior, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other relevant authorities in the next session to provide a detailed briefing on the issue.

“We will obtain complete records to determine which bureaucrats have acquired plots,” stated the PAC chairman.

Earlier, on August 5, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had criticized the bureaucracy, claiming that over half of its members were investing in properties in Portugal and planning to acquire citizenship there.

In a statement on social media platform X, Asif claimed that several prominent bureaucrats are purchasing property in Portugal as part of their plans to settle abroad after accumulating wealth through alleged corruption.

He specifically mentioned a bureaucrat, reportedly close to former chief minister Usman Buzdar, who allegedly received Rs4 billion in “Salami” at his daughter’s wedding. Asif emphasised that while bureaucrats are preparing for a comfortable life abroad, politicians are unfairly blamed for the country’s issues.

The defence minister argued that politicians, who face the electorate in regular elections, are often denied the same privileges as bureaucrats. He pointed out that most politicians do not own foreign property or hold foreign citizenship due to their public accountability. He condemned the actions of the bureaucracy, saying, “This bureaucracy is polluting our land.”