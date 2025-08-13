Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan to introduce Digital Product Passport for textile exports, says commerce coordinator

Prime minister's coordinator discusses environmental sustainability, waste management, and enhancing supply chain transparency initiatives with Octans Digital

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, held a meeting with representatives from Octans Digital Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Interloop Holdings, to discuss environmental sustainability, waste management, and recycling initiatives in Pakistan’s textile sector.

The discussions also covered the proposed introduction of a Digital Product Passport (DPP) for textile exports. Leveraging his experience in digital innovation within one of Pakistan’s leading textile exporters, Ihsaan explored both the opportunities and potential challenges in adopting the DPP framework to enhance transparency, traceability, and compliance in the global textile supply chain.

Calling the initiative “brilliant” and “of primary importance,” the PM’s coordinator emphasised the need for multi-stakeholder engagement to advance the matter. He noted that the government may consider forming a dedicated committee to examine the proposal in detail and chart a viable path for its implementation.

The meeting highlighted the growing importance of public-private collaboration in advancing sustainable practices and fostering innovative growth in Pakistan’s textile industry—a sector that remains a cornerstone of the country’s export economy.

