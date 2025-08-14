Pakistan proposes global plastic fund for trading plastic credits to tackle pollution

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik has proposed the establishment of a ‘global plastic fund’ for buying and selling plastic credits, a concept he introduced at the fifth session of the plastic pollution treaty negotiations in Geneva.

The idea has received positive feedback from delegates, with Dr. Malik expressing hope that it will eventually be added to the agenda by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

During the talks, Dr. Malik pointed out that there was no clear mechanism to hold polluting countries accountable for their plastic waste, particularly affecting nations with lower waste generation, such as small island states. He also called on developed countries to stop exporting plastic waste to countries like Pakistan, which he described as being used as “junkyards.”

In his address at the informal ministerial dialogue on investment for a plastic circular economy, Dr. Malik criticised the inequality in global financing for plastic waste management. He noted that countries with higher plastic consumption were receiving more green financing, which he deemed unfair.

Dr. Malik expressed his frustration with the UN system, accusing it of stalling progress on addressing plastic pollution. He warned that environmental injustice would have lasting repercussions, stating, “If we do injustice to nature, it will retaliate, and we shall all suffer.”

The Geneva summit, considered a key environmental event, has yet to agree on a definition of “plastic pollution,” with delegates still in debate over the technicalities of the treaty text. Dr. Malik expressed disappointment with the lack of progress, calling it a “race to the bottom” and criticising the growing number of unresolved issues.

Environmental health campaigner Rachel Radvany from the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL) echoed Dr. Malik’s concerns, noting that the countries least responsible for plastic pollution were pushing for a stronger treaty, while producers were focused on minimising commitments.

Dr. Malik emphasised the need for urgent action, expressing frustration over the lengthy negotiations without any concrete solutions to the plastic waste crisis.