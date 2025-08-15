Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM Shehbaz inaugurates $100m Chinese-backed special economic zone in Islamabad

Textile group Challenge Fashion to invest $100 million over five years; project expected to generate $400 million in exports under CPEC Phase II

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated a Chinese-backed special economic zone (SEZ) in Islamabad, a project projected to generate $400 million in exports for Pakistan, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The SEZ will be developed by Chinese textile manufacturer Challenge Fashion Private Limited, which has pledged to invest $100 million over the next five years. The initiative forms part of the industrial component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II, which focuses on industrialisation, special economic zones, clean energy, agriculture, and livelihood projects.

Speaking at the inauguration, PM Shehbaz said the project would promote technology transfer, skill development, and sustainable industrial growth. He met with a company delegation led by Chairman Huwang Weiguo, expressing Pakistan’s commitment to “take bilateral ties to new heights” and assuring full government facilitation for the venture.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were present at the meeting. The prime minister thanked the delegation for its confidence in Pakistan’s market and voiced the country’s interest in setting up more such industrial units nationwide.

He also announced that a China-Pakistan Business-to-Business Conference will soon be held in China to boost private sector collaboration between the two nations.

Chairman Huwang said his company aims to build a modern textile industry in Pakistan and expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his support and hospitality.

In July, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told a Chinese delegation that establishing SEZs remains a top federal priority. Earlier this year, the Sindh government signed an agreement with Chinese and local investors to develop the Dhabeji SEZ under CPEC Phase II.

Previous article
National savings announces winners of Rs100 and Rs1,500 prize bond draws for August 2025
Next article
Saudi Arabia signs $121 million health and energy project deals with Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.