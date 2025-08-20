FBR launches simplified electronic tax returns for individuals for 2025

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a simplified electronic income tax return form for individual taxpayers for the tax year 2025. The final form was notified through SRO1561 of 2025 after a 40-day consultation period, following the draft version released for public feedback on July 7.

The interactive form uses an auto-fill system that integrates data on purchases, assets, and tax deductions at source to generate a single return. It consists of eight digital windows, each with one input field, guiding users step by step.

For example, entering an employer’s name automatically fills in tax deduction details, while bank account information and registered purchases linked to a filer’s CNIC also populate the form.

The simplified return applies to salaried individuals with additional rental income and small businesses below a prescribed threshold. Taxpayers exceeding this threshold will follow the standard filing process.

Under SRO1562 of 2025, the FBR has also introduced simplified electronic forms for salaried individuals, associations of persons (AOPs), companies, and business professionals to streamline filings and improve transparency. The deadline for filing returns remains September 30.

The new rules also require owners of immovable properties abroad to submit an “Electronic Foreign Income and Assets Declaration for Resident Individuals,” disclosing foreign rental properties, business income, overseas assets, earnings, and bank accounts.

Separate electronic returns have been notified for non-residents with no Pakistan-source income, traders, SMEs, and salaried taxpayers. Final versions for manufacturers, traders, and SMEs are also now available.

Currently, the form is available in English, with the Urdu version still pending. Weeks of delay in finalising the form had created uncertainty among taxpayers, which ended with the notification of the final version.