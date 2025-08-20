National Foods announces restructuring of UAE subsidiary

National Foods Limited (NATF) has revealed that its UAE-based subsidiary, National Foods Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (NFDMCC), will undergo a major restructuring, including the divestment of its stake in A-1 Bags & Supplies, which it holds through National Epicure Incorporated, Canada.

The company made the announcement in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, detailing that the restructuring plan had been approved by the NATF Board of Directors during their meeting on August 19, 2025.

“NFDMCC intends to restructure and, as a result, divest its A-1 Bags & Supplies investment held through National Epicure Incorporated, Canada,” said the official notice.

As part of this shift, the board authorized the execution of all necessary agreements related to the restructuring and divestment process.

The news of the restructuring triggered a positive market response, with National Foods’ share price rising to Rs412, up by Rs24.80 or 6.4% during the early hours of trading on Monday.

Earlier in February, the Dubai-based subsidiary of NATF had also announced the closure of its other subsidiary, National Foods (FZE), based in Sharjah, UAE.

Founded in 1971, NATF initially began as a private limited company before transitioning to a public limited company. The company is renowned for manufacturing and selling a diverse range of convenience-based food products, boasting a portfolio of 250 products spread across 12 categories. With a global presence in 40 countries across five continents, the company’s principal focus remains on meeting the demands of its international and domestic customer base.

ATC Holdings (Private) Limited serves as the ultimate parent entity of National Foods.