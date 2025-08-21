Sindh seals €100m deals to kickstart Karachi’s Special Technology Zone

Sindh has signed two investment agreements along with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth €100 million to develop a 435-acre Special Technology Zone (STZ) at Karachi Education City, setting the stage for what officials describe as the province’s first Silicon Valley-style initiative.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment and Public Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, briefed participants that the Pakistan Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) would supervise development works in the project. He added that Swiss firm M/s Meeco AG would supply green electricity to the zone, while M/s Meeco Holding, under the MoU, would establish an advanced energy storage manufacturing facility.

The formal signing took place at the Chief Minister’s House, with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding as chief guest. Shah welcomed the agreements, describing them as a milestone for Karachi Education City. He assured that his government was committed to fast-tracking work on the STZ, saying efforts were underway to make it operational at the earliest. The chief minister also commended the Sindh Investment Department and project officers for facilitating the agreements.

“The Sindh government is committed to expediting work on the STZ to make it functional at the earliest,” Shah said, adding that the initiative reflects the province’s determination to attract high-value investment.

According to officials, the projects are expected to draw foreign investment worth €100 million into Sindh’s economy.

The event was attended by senior provincial representatives, including Sindh Secretary Investment Raja Khurram Shahzad, Project Director Karachi Education City Abrar Sheikh, and other officers.