CCP approves Kompass Pakistan’s acquisition of Merit Packaging assets

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of certain assets of Merit Packaging Limited by Kompass Pakistan (Private) Limited. The transaction involves the transfer of a business segment from Merit Packaging, a listed company involved in packaging and printing services, to Kompass Pakistan, a private company specializing in flexible packaging materials for the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

Following the transaction, Kompass Pakistan will assume all assets and liabilities associated with the acquired business segment. In its review, the CCP identified the relevant market as the “Flexible Packaging” sector within Pakistan.

The Commission concluded that the acquisition would result in only a marginal increase in market share for Kompass Pakistan and would not significantly reduce competition. The transaction neither creates nor strengthens a dominant position in the flexible packaging market, nor does it present substantial barriers to entry for other companies.

As a result, the CCP has approved the acquisition under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Competition Act, 2010.