PTA denies overcharging claims, defends Jazz tariff adjustments

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has responded to the Auditor General of Pakistan’s (AGP) report, rejecting claims of overcharging by Jazz, the country’s largest telecom operator.

In a statement, the PTA clarified that the tariff adjustments cited in the audit were duly approved by the authority in compliance with the regulatory framework. It further stated that all relevant documentation supporting these approvals had been provided to the audit authorities for verification.

Addressing misinformation circulating on social media, the PTA refuted allegations suggesting that Jazz had imposed tariffs beyond the approved rates during the 2023-24 financial year.

The PTA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumer interests, emphasizing its ongoing oversight of telecom operators to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to prevent unfair business practices.

Jazz, in response, also issued a statement confirming that it was reviewing the audit’s observations. The telecom operator stressed that it had always adhered to PTA regulations, including those related to tariff approvals and mandatory contributions, ensuring transparency and legal compliance.