Wapda Chairman urges accelerated efforts to complete Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed (r) visited the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project on Friday and directed the project team, consultants, and contractors to finalize an expedited plan to ensure the project is completed as per its timelines. The Chairman emphasized the need for speeding up quarry development and the filling of the main dam to meet the project’s deadlines.

During the visit, Lt Gen Saeed reviewed the progress on multiple construction fronts, including the spillway, powerhouse, main dam, diversion tunnels inlet, upstream coffer dam, and power tunnel. He was briefed on the site-wise progress and the completion schedule of the remaining work, urging the contractors to deploy additional resources to expedite construction activities.

The Chairman was informed that construction activities are ongoing at more than a dozen sites, and the river diversion system of the project successfully handled recent flood peaks in River Swat. The filling of the main dam began in May 2025, following the excavation of the right and left abutments and dam pit. Electricity generation from the project is scheduled for December 2027 after the main dam is completed.

Lt Gen Saeed was accompanied by Wapda Members Naveed Asghar Chaudhry (Finance), Syed Ali Akhtar Shah (Water), and Muhammad Arfan Miana (Power). Engr Asim Rauf Khan, GM/PD Mohmand Dam, and representatives from the consultants and contractors were also present.

Mohmand Dam is the fifth tallest concrete-face rock-fill dam globally. It is a multipurpose project designed to store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda districts. The dam will also supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. Additionally, the project is expected to play a key role in flood control in downstream areas such as Charsadda, Peshawar, and Nowshera.

With an installed capacity of 800 MW, the Mohmand Dam will produce 2.86 billion units of clean, green electricity annually. It will also supply 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar for urban use.