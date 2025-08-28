Pakistan, Russia discuss local insulin manufacturing project

Pakistan is exploring a joint venture with Russia to establish local insulin manufacturing facilities, a move officials say could mark a breakthrough in the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

The proposal was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, according to a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Russian government representative Denis Nazarov, Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and senior officials of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) also attended the meeting.

Akhtar said the insulin project would be implemented in phases, with bulk production and technology transfer expected within three years. He stressed that strict compliance from partner companies would be essential to ensure success.

He added that the initiative would not only expand bilateral economic ties with Russia but also guarantee access to essential medicines for the Pakistani population.

Officials noted that the joint venture is expected to attract foreign investment, open new avenues of business cooperation, and lay the foundation for long-term collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry.