PNSC adds two Aframax tankers, targets 20-ship fleet by year-end

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has expanded its fleet to 12 vessels with the induction of two Aframax-class tankers, Swan Lake and P. Aliki, in a move the government says will reduce dependence on foreign carriers and enhance energy transport capacity.

Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, after being briefed on the acquisition by PNSC CEO Zarar Hussain at a meeting on Thursday, said the government was committed to strengthening the national shipping sector and set an ambitious target of increasing the fleet to 20 ships by the end of the year. The session was also attended by Maritime Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah and the heads of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim Authority.

Chaudhry underlined that Pakistan relies on imports for nearly 70 percent of its energy needs, with freight payments to foreign shipping lines amounting to $4.6 billion annually. By transporting more crude oil and petroleum products on its own vessels, PNSC expects to save valuable foreign exchange, generate higher revenue, and bolster the country’s energy security.

The minister noted that Aframax tankers, with a carrying capacity of 80,000–120,000 deadweight tonnes, are widely preferred for their ability to access ports unsuitable for larger Very Large Crude Carriers. Their induction, he said, will enable Pakistan to handle rising energy imports more efficiently.

Chaudhry also pointed to PNSC’s broader strategy of exploring new business opportunities at home and abroad, positioning the corporation as a driver of maritime sector revival and a safeguard for supply chains against external disruptions.