Rs1.7 billion timber scam uncovered in KP, 140 officials implicated

2.3 million cubic feet of timber seized as government launches legal action against involved officers

By Monitoring Desk
Timber

Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have uncovered a major illegal timber operation worth Rs1.7 billion, seizing 2.3 million cubic feet of timber from forests across the province, The News reported. 

A total of 140 officers and officials have been implicated in the scam, with show cause notices approved and charge sheets prepared for all, while some cases are being referred to NAB and the Anti-Corruption Department.

A report by the Forestry Planning and Monitoring Circle (FP&MC), Peshawar, stated that the timber was primarily taken from Battagram’s Allai tehsil and surrounding areas. The report also noted that the volume of seized timber may increase as monitoring of three additional compounds is ongoing.

The inspection, conducted under the directives of the provincial cabinet, reviewed woodlots, approved working plans, FDF schemes, the 2003 dry standing and windfallen trees policy, and illicit cut timber policy.

Out of 370 cases inspected, 168 (45.4 percent) were found clear, 91 (24.6 percent) had minor discrepancies, and 111 (30 percent) showed major violations. In terms of volume, 4.39 million cubic feet of timber was cleared, 1.545 million cubic feet was allowed after rectification of minor issues, and 2.361 million cubic feet was seized due to serious violations.

Category-wise, woodlots recorded the highest irregularities, with 64 of 178 cases showing major violations. In working plans, 25 of 79 cases had serious discrepancies, while dry standing and windfallen trees policy cases recorded 22 major violations out of 76. FDF schemes showed no major issues in 36 cases, and a single minor irregularity was found under the illicit cut timber policy.

The report highlighted that seized timber cases involved officials ignoring marking standards, failing to follow approved working plans, or facilitating illicit cutting.

The Forest Department has initiated proceedings under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2011, with 140 charge sheets being finalised. Legal action has also been started against those responsible.

Government officials stated that the crackdown would curb timber mafia activities and improve transparency in forest operations. Experts, however, warned that without strict accountability, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s forest cover remains vulnerable to illegal logging and official negligence.

