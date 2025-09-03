Pakistan, China to ink 11 training accords under CPEC phase-II

Pakistan and China are set to sign 11 agreements today to launch specialized professional training programs aimed at preparing a highly skilled workforce for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to officials of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), the initiatives will train thousands of Pakistanis in advanced technical and vocational disciplines, boosting employability and ensuring timely completion of CPEC projects.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his ongoing visit to China, underscored the critical importance of developing a capable workforce to meet the demands of CPEC Phase-II. He directed Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to supervise the planning and execution of these programs.

“Our priority is to equip Pakistanis with the skills required for modern industries and CPEC-related ventures,” Dr. Siddiqui was quoted as saying, assuring that the agreed targets would be achieved.

To this end, NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmed visited China earlier under Dr. Siddiqui’s guidance, where she presented a comprehensive roadmap for professional training initiatives. Following extensive consultations, Chinese authorities gave their approval to 11 specialized programs.

The programs cover diverse areas such as Chinese language instruction with local trainer preparation, e-commerce, software technology, drone applications, agriculture, medical laboratory sciences, and intelligent manufacturing. They also include dual diploma and degree opportunities for Pakistani students in China, teacher exchange initiatives, specialized workshops in nursing, smart health, and intelligent mining, as well as internationally recognized certifications in construction engineering, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and hospitality management.

Officials confirmed that NAVTTC and the Government of China have already signed 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for these initiatives, clearing the way for formal agreements to be finalized today.

Beyond technical upskilling, the programs are designed to generate dignified employment for Pakistanis both within domestic CPEC projects and across global markets. “These initiatives mark a significant step in deepening Pakistan-China cooperation and ensuring that our workforce is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century,” a NAVTTC official said.