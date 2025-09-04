Punjab to launch phase-2 of Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme with Rs90bn interest-free loans

The Punjab government will soon launch the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme, following the success of its first phase.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain revealed that Rs90 billion in interest-free loans would be disbursed through four loan schemes, benefiting more than 5,500 businesses across Punjab.

Chairing a meeting at the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) House, the minister reviewed PSIC’s performance and ongoing initiatives, emphasising the provincial government’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, small industries, and artisans by improving access to financing and infrastructure.

In line with this vision, he announced a Rs2.75 billion upgrade program for 23 small industrial estates in Punjab, set to begin in October. The program will focus on enhancing cleanliness, establishing green belts, improving infrastructure, and providing missing facilities.

Hussain also highlighted the importance of promoting handicrafts, particularly through online platforms, to increase foreign exchange earnings. He directed that embassies be involved in promoting PSIC’s handicraft shops and suggested exploring the use of solar energy in small industrial estates.

Additionally, the Minister instructed officials to expedite pending legal cases related to the establishment of Surgical City in Sialkot and Industrial Estate-II in Gujrat.

PSIC Managing Director Saira Umar shared updates on artisan development, including the registration of artisans and the successful upgrade of the Gandhara Artisan Village in Taxila. The meeting was attended by senior PSIC directors and officials.