Flood survivors endure hardship as power restoration efforts continue

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Friday reported continued progress in restoring electricity in flood-affected areas, with more than 1.3 million consumers reconnected so far.

However, over 330,000 households remain without power as repair work continues in submerged and damaged areas.

According to the latest figures, 1,301,283 out of 1,632,923 affected consumers have had electricity fully or partially restored. Floods had initially knocked out 49 grid stations and 506 feeders. Of these, 244 feeders have now been fully restored and 254 temporarily reconnected to provide partial supply.

In Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) areas — covering Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan — 12 grids and 91 feeders were damaged. Power has been restored to 461,049 of the 463,375 affected consumers, with full restoration for the remaining 2,326 expected between September 11 and 12. Electricity has already been fully restored in Swat, Swabi, and D.I. Khan.

The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) reported damage to 11 grids and 103 feeders. Of the nearly 736,000 consumers affected, 668,871 have regained power. Work for the remaining 67,116 consumers will resume once floodwaters subside.

In Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) areas — including Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana — 55 of 67 feeders have been fully restored and 12 partially reconnected. Power has returned to 60,661 of 73,734 affected consumers, with the remaining 13,073 expected to be restored between September 7 and 8.

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), covering Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and D.I. Khan, reported damage to 26 grids and 78 feeders. Of these, 12 feeders are fully restored and 62 temporarily operational. Electricity has been restored to 71,748 of 198,616 affected consumers, with full restoration for the remaining 126,868 expected between September 6 and 7 as water levels drop.

In southern Punjab, the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) reported 147 damaged feeders, leaving 105,972 consumers still without power. Restoration will begin as soon as floodwaters recede.

The Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO) reported 17 feeders damaged in North Waziristan and Khyber. Two feeders have been fully restored and 11 partially reconnected. So far, 7,979 of the 31,574 affected consumers have electricity, with full recovery for the remaining 23,595 expected by September 15.

The Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) confirmed that all three damaged feeders in Mansehra have been fully restored.

The Power Division said reconnecting the remaining 331,640 affected consumers remains a top priority and restoration teams are working continuously but access remains challenging in areas where floodwaters have not yet receded.