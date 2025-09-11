Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

90% of flood-hit telecom towers restored, says IT Minister

Shaza Fatima Khawaja credits PTA, USF and NTC teams; cable damage near Jeddah limited impact to 400GB

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Thursday that Pakistan’s telecom sector faced a double challenge this month as floods damaged infrastructure at home while multiple submarine cable cuts disrupted international connectivity.

She explained that five submarine cables near Jeddah in the Red Sea were damaged — four between September 6 and 7 and one earlier — leading to a slowdown in internet services across the country. “The impact on Pakistan was 1.3 terabytes, but due to redundancy measures, the net effect was limited to about 400 gigabytes,” she said.

At the same time, floods had taken several telecom towers offline. According to the minister, field teams have worked continuously to stabilize the system, and 90 percent of the affected towers have already been restored.

“PTA, USF, and NTC teams played an important role in managing this crisis,” she noted.

Previous article
Zardari to visit China from September 12–21 for high-level talks
Next article
Islamabad pushes ahead with Raast to become Pakistan’s first cashless city
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

KP govt releases 4bn rupees for flood relief

Funds to aid bereaved families, injured survivors, and owners of damaged homes and shops across KP

CDWP approves Rs8bn projects, refers Rs228bn schemes to ECNEC

IBA Karachi hosts excellence awards 2024 to honour distinguished graduates

SBP Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $34 Million to $14.34 Billion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.