Islamabad admin launches country’s first fully cashless weekly bazaar in H-9

ISLAMABAD: The capital city moved a step closer to becoming Pakistan’s first fully digital metropolis with the inauguration of the country’s first cashless weekly bazaar in Sector H-9 on Friday.

The bazaar was formally launched by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who was joined by officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, Zindigi, and the Islamabad district administration. During his visit, Randhawa inspected the digital payment arrangements and made purchases using cashless options.

Shoppers were briefed on the benefits of electronic payments, including improved convenience, transparency, and security. Authorities have also introduced special discounts for customers opting to pay digitally.

Speaking at the occasion, the CDA chairman said the system would soon be extended to all commercial areas, hospitals, restaurants and Islamabad Airport. He urged banks to ensure maximum facilitation for traders and consumers and directed the launch of a public awareness campaign to support the transition.

“This initiative aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister and Interior Minister to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city,” he said, adding that cashless transactions would help curb fraud and make services more efficient for citizens and businesses.