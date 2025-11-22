Pakistan raises ethanol, basmati GI concerns in talks with Netherlands as it reaffirms GSP+ commitment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting obligations under the EU’s GSP+ trade scheme while calling on the Netherlands to address key market-access concerns, including the removal of ethanol concessions and the ongoing basmati rice geographical indication dispute with India.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul and Dutch Ambassador Robert-Jan Siegert, according to an official statement.

The Secretary Commerce said the EU maintains “just one scheme of interaction with Pakistan, that is GSP+,” and assured that Pakistan remains committed to its requirements. He raised concerns over the EU’s withdrawal of concessions on ethanol exports, noting that local industry “feels that they have been hard done by” and has appealed the decision. Pakistan requested the Dutch government’s support in reviewing the matter.

On the basmati rice GI dispute, the official said both Pakistan and India have submitted applications, adding that “Indian claim for exclusive right of Basmati is neither supported by history nor literature.” He also said rice exports to the Netherlands hold significant potential that remains underutilised.

The commerce minister said bilateral trade data shows substantial scope for diversification, especially in agriculture, food products and the services sector. He said Pakistan’s youth-driven workforce positions services to “surpass goods exports very easily and in a lesser time.” He also acknowledged the role of Netherlands-based Jazz Telecom in expanding digital financial services across rural areas.

The Dutch envoy said both sides are discussing dates to begin a formal round of talks on expanding cooperation, adding that the upcoming GSP+ monitoring mission could further strengthen EU–Pakistan engagement. He noted that the issue of dividend repatriation faced by Dutch firms has been resolved and expressed optimism that improving macroeconomic indicators would bolster foreign investor confidence.

The minister said Pakistan is working to expand its dairy and meat sectors and sought support for technology sharing. The ambassador said several projects, including drone-assisted water management, may be beneficial and affirmed the Netherlands’ willingness to cooperate.