Turkey, World Bank begin talks on up to $6 billion grid-upgrade financing

Ankara targets massive transmission overhaul as it pushes wind, solar and nuclear expansion

By Reuters

Turkey agreed with the World Bank to begin talks for up to $6 billion in financing to upgrade the country’s electricity transmission system, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Monday.

Turkey declared an ambitious goal of quadrupling wind and solar power generation capacity to 120 GW over the next decade as well as building two more nuclear plants, requiring expansions to its transmission grid.

“The financing will be used for high voltage DC transmission line investments,” Bayraktar said on X.

Turkey plans major expansions to its electricity transmission and distribution system, including a thousands of km long high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system, requiring around $28 billion.

