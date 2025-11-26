Pakistan launches first public-private genomics venture to boost research, agriculture and healthcare

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched its first-ever public-private genomics joint venture, a move aimed at strengthening national research capacity, expanding agricultural innovation and improving healthcare through locally developed genomic technologies.

The initiative was announced by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, at an inauguration ceremony held at the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB) in Islamabad. The collaboration brings together NIGAB, PARC–Agro Tech Company (PATCO) under the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), and Blazon Diagnostics.

According to the statement, the project is designed to enhance indigenous genomic research and reduce Pakistan’s reliance on foreign DNA sequencing and diagnostic services. The facility will provide local sequencing solutions for both agricultural and clinical applications, helping conserve foreign exchange while creating new pathways for scientific advancement.

Minister Hussain said the venture marks a significant milestone in national efforts to expand research capability and reinforce food security. He added that developing domestic genomic expertise would empower researchers, farmers and healthcare professionals with advanced tools, contributing to long-term economic and scientific progress.

The minister underscored that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to deploy advanced technologies for agricultural resilience and improved public health outcomes. He noted that commercialising genomic technologies would support biotechnology-driven development across sectors.

PARC Chairman Dr Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi praised the collaboration, highlighting the role of NIGAB and PATCO in advancing Pakistan’s biotechnology landscape. He said the initiative would strengthen research capacity, enhance agricultural productivity and support modern diagnostic solutions in healthcare.

The joint venture is expected to broaden Pakistan’s biotechnology base, enabling local researchers to conduct advanced studies and positioning the country for greater participation in regional scientific development. The launch marks a key step in building self-reliance in genomics and fostering a long-term ecosystem for innovation.