Pakistan widens rice breeding capacity with new germplasm, smart facilities and PSDP funding

Pakistan’s major rice development projects have reported steady progress, with fresh financial releases, expanded breeding resources, and new technology facilities, according to a Ministry of National Food Security and Research document.

The ministry said the country has obtained 945 germplasm lines from China and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), supporting ongoing work under the 2019–2025 Productivity Enhancement of Rice Project. The project has also produced 14 new rice varieties.

Funding details show the Productivity Enhancement initiative (2020–25) carries a total cost of Rs15,789 million. Of this, Rs3,750 million has been allocated, Rs1,432 million released, and Rs1,424 million utilised. The Sino-Pak Breeding Innovations Project is funded at Rs611 million, while the Fertilize Right Pakistan programme under ICARDA totals $282 million.

Field activities continue nationwide with 2,493 demonstration plots established, 3,885 tons of certified seed distributed, and 1,553 units of rice machinery provided to farmers. More than 450 field days and training events have been conducted.

Under the Sino-Pak Agricultural Breeding Innovations Project (2020–2025), Pakistan has set up its first intelligent glasshouse and an IoT-enabled smart speed-breeding facility. Genome-based speed breeding has begun at the National Agricultural Research Centre following the installation of a Next Generation Sequencing Facility. Imported germplasm, including TGMS lines from China, is contributing to hybrid rice development.