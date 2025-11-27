615,000 Pakistanis go abroad for work in 10 months amid tougher visa checks

Pakistan sent more than 615,000 workers abroad in the first 10 months of 2025, data from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) shows, but the surge in manpower exports comes amid tightening visa requirements, growing documentation hurdles and increasing airport offloading that continue to complicate the path for overseas jobseekers.

The BEOE data shows that over 61,500 Pakistanis departed in a month during the first ten months of 2025. In 2024, a total of 727,381 workers had left the country.

Saudi Arabia remained the dominant destination, receiving 431,545 Pakistani workers between January and October. Qatar and the UAE followed with 53,103 and 36,433 arrivals.

Workforce analysts say demand for foreign talent in the Gulf countries continues to rise as major infrastructure and development projects accelerate.

Migration to developed countries also continues at a steady pace. The UK received 3,726 Pakistani workers in 2025, while 833 headed to the United States, largely comprising highly skilled professionals or graduates transitioning from higher education to the workforce.

On the flip side, despite high demand, applicants face growing challenges. Visa procedures have become more stringent, with stricter documentation checks and higher rejection rates. New certification requirements introduced in 2025 have tightened access further, pushing many applicants to borrow heavily to pursue foreign employment.

Airport offloading has also increased, particularly among younger travellers, resulting in significant losses for those who have spent hundreds of thousands of rupees on tickets and agent fees. Skill mismatches and weak applications remain common hurdles for Pakistanis competing in Gulf and European markets.