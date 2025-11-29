Pakistan’s iron and steel scrap imports hit highest level in nearly four years

Pakistan’s iron and steel scrap imports climbed to their highest level since November 2021, signalling renewed momentum in the country’s construction and steel industries.

Data shared by Topline Securities on Saturday showed scrap imports rising to 381,991 metric tonnes in October 2025, approaching the record 464,415 tonnes seen four years ago. The brokerage said the sustained increase reflects strengthening construction activity nationwide.

Industry analysts note that the rebound aligns with improving sentiment in the real economy, driven by public-sector development spending and a gradual pickup in private-sector construction.

Large-Scale Manufacturing also showed improvement, with output growing 4.08% in the first quarter of FY26. LSM production in September rose 2.69% year-on-year.

Separately, days earlier, the Scrap Importers Association rejected allegations by sections of the steel industry accusing importers of bringing material from Iran via land routes. Association President Haji Muhammad Ayoob called the claims baseless and urged the prime minister, judiciary, NAB and FIA to take notice of campaigns he said were aimed at undermining legitimate trade through Balochistan.