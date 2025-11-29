SECP warns public against two illegal online trading platforms misusing brokerage identities

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a public warning against two unlicensed online trading platforms, Equitrix Investment Management LLC and ahlexchange.com, for offering investment schemes without regulatory approval and falsely linking themselves to a licensed brokerage house.

In a statement, the SECP said both platforms were luring investors with claims of high returns on investments in shares of listed companies. The regulator noted that these entities had been misusing the name of Arif Habib Limited to appear credible, despite having no association with the company.

The advisory forms part of SECP’s broader effort to alert the public about illegal investment and trading operations. Many such schemes, the regulator added, are advertised through social media and WhatsApp groups by individuals posing as representatives of licensed securities and commodities brokers.

SECP clarified that neither Equitrix Investment Management LLC nor ahlexchange.com holds authorisation to operate in Pakistan, and both have been reported to law enforcement agencies.

The regulator urged the public to engage only with SECP-licensed securities and futures brokers and to use the official communication channels listed on their websites. Lists of licensed brokers can be accessed on the websites of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange.

Investors have been advised to verify the legitimacy of any platform before making financial transactions or sharing personal data. The SECP strongly cautioned against depositing funds with the two illegal entities or with individuals promoting similar schemes.