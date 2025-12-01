Promoting Made in Pakistan

The latest July-Oct 2025-26 trade numbers show that our current account deficit has surged by 255% YoY. Imports have multiplied. Exports have not increased. It is time to round up the usual suspects! We have to form committees to help increase our exports. Here is what will happen: A few monetary incentives will be given, a devaluation will be suggested and we will expect a miracle to happen. It doesn’t.

Let’s try a different approach.

The Bangladesh LDC Graduation Example

The UN declared that in Nov 2026, Bangladesh would graduate from its Least Developed Countries (LDC) status. Losing LDC status meant exports would no longer benefit from GSP+ and tariff incentives. Its Unique Selling Proposition of “lowest cost” producer would no longer be valid. It had to develop a new strategy.

In 2023 Bangladesh started advertising on CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera TV, Nikkei-CNBC, Bloomberg and TIME magazine promoting its SDG compliant garments, its high-tech manufacturing (Samsung was making state of the art 85” TVs there), its US FDA approved pharma companies, … promoting a dynamic new image.

During a meeting in Dhaka with a visiting media delegation, the person responsible for the transformative branding of Bangladesh was complimented on the initiative but was informed that these changes take time. Surprisingly, he agreed and said “We are in it for the long run.” It is rare that bureaucrats in countries that are attempting to increase tourism, trade and investment by running international media promotion campaigns do not look for immediate returns. Branding doesn’t deliver overnight success.

Bangladesh was different. They were in it for the long haul. They wanted to change the world’s perception about Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, after the July 2024 Monsoon Uprising, the country went to a reset. And everything stopped.

Country Branding

A country’s brand reflects on its exports. It also affects FDI. Perceptions of quality, reliability and value are associated with a good country brand. And consumers are willing to pay a premium for it. If you have a good story to tell, you can change perceptions about a country.

The classic example is the country branding done by Colombia around its coffee. Plagued by an image of a drug infested nation, the country launched a campaign in 1960 promoting a fictional ambassador, Juan Valdez, a coffee farmer with bags of coffee beans straddling his donkey, Conchita, descending the rugged Andes mountains. By putting a face behind the story of a coffee farmer, the campaign was able to make consumers appreciate the effort that goes into brewing a cup of coffee. Later, this wholesome image evolved to became a symbol of Colombia’s adherence to what is known as the UN Sustainable Development Goal – fair trade practices, ethical sourcing and adequate compensation to farmers. And yes, 100% pure Colombian Arabica coffee now commands a premium price at cafes around the world. Branding works!

Pakistan’s Branding Opportunity: FIFA World Cup 2026

Footballs from Sialkot meet the exacting standards set by the FIFA World Cup Committee. Starting in June 2026, Pakistani footballs will be used to play matches that will be seen by an estimated audience of over five billion people. And the balls will bear the “Made in Pakistan” label. This is Pakistan’s branding opportunity.

It is time to change the perception of Made in Pakistan. If the country can be trusted to supply footballs that will be seen by 5 billion people, Pakistan is a country that stands for quality, reliability and value. But does the world know that these balls will be exported from Pakistan?

A country branding exercise around the FIFA World Cup will not only increase Pakistan’s sports goods exports, it will reflect on the country’s entire export portfolio. If crafted properly, an international media campaign built on the Made in Pakistan footballs can enhance our exports of textiles and clothing, foodstuff, IT and tech services and everything in between.

It is time to tell the world that Pakistan can be trusted. And when importers learn to trust, they will send enquiries. FDI and joint ventures will follow. Pakistan’s exports will be perceived in a different light. The country’s military technological prowess has won it world attention. Footballs can be the next game changer!