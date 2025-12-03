Haleon Pakistan becomes first global Haleon site to earn TRUE Platinum zero-waste certification

Haleon Pakistan Limited has announced that its Jamshoro manufacturing facility has secured TRUE Platinum Certification, the highest level under the Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) programme, becoming the first Haleon site worldwide to reach this milestone.

The development was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The company stated that the certification reflects its commitment to sustainability, noting that its Jamshoro plant achieved an outstanding 99.7% waste diversion rate, ensuring almost all non-hazardous operational waste is diverted from landfills through reuse, recycling and recovery mechanisms.

TRUE Certification, administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), aims to help facilities measure, improve and recognise zero-waste performance by promoting sustainable waste reduction and resource-efficiency practices. Haleon said these practices contribute to positive environmental, health and economic outcomes.

As a leading consumer healthcare company in Pakistan, Haleon emphasised that the achievement demonstrates sustainability leadership within its global operations. The company added that by adopting circular principles and focusing on resource optimisation, it aims to deliver better everyday health with humanity while operating responsibly.

Haleon Pakistan, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited, was incorporated in Pakistan as a public listed company on March 31, 2015.

The company is a subsidiary of Haleon Netherlands B.V. The ultimate parent of the company is Haleon plc. The company is principally engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of consumer healthcare and over the counter health products.