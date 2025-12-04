PTCL clears key regulatory hurdle as PTA grants conditional approval for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted conditional approval to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, after PTCL formally accepted all regulatory conditions attached to the merger-and-acquisition process, Business Recorder reported.

According to the report, PTA had sought written confirmation on whether PTCL would comply with the conditions outlined for service continuity, consumer protection, network integration and post-merger obligations, and the company conveyed what authorities described as unconditional acceptance, clearing a major obstacle that had delayed progress for months.

The approval allows the regulator to begin final processing of the multi-billion-rupee transaction, which is expected to reshape market competition ahead of the upcoming spectrum auction.

Officials said PTA’s clearance indicates the regulator is satisfied with PTCL’s commitments to meet regulatory requirements throughout the transition period.

Once fully approved, the acquisition will consolidate PTCL Group’s position as Pakistan’s second-largest telecom operator, marking the exit of Telenor from the domestic market after nearly twenty years.

With PTCL’s acceptance now recorded, remaining procedural steps are expected to move forward as the transaction enters its final regulatory stages.