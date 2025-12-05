Govt to launch AI-based mobile app to curb illegal immigration, fake documentation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to launch an AI-based mobile application as a pilot project in Islamabad starting January 2026, aimed at curbing illegal immigration and preventing the use of fake documentation for international travel.

“Through this AI app, authorities will be able to determine in advance who is eligible to travel and who is not,” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

A high-level special meeting on Friday, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has approved measures to make the protector issuance system fully foolproof, while reforms in the immigration process have also been finalized to facilitate passengers.

The two federal ministers have directed all departments to submit final recommendations within seven days. A strict crackdown has been ordered against elements and agent networks involved in the fake visa business.

Naqvi said that after the passports of deported individuals are canceled, the government will ensure they do not obtain new visas. He also confirmed that a uniform international driving license will now be issued by the National Police Bureau.

“We are adopting zero tolerance against fake visas and the agent mafia,” he emphasized. “Pakistan is in contact with other countries to improve the global ranking of the green passport. People using illegal means abroad damage the country’s reputation.”

He said the overall objective of immigration reforms is to provide convenience to citizens and enhance Pakistan’s international image.

Federal Minister Salik Hussain said that a transparent protector system is the need of the hour. He stressed that individuals traveling on labor visas must possess authentic documents.

“The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis will extend full cooperation to the Ministry of Interior in improving the protector and immigration systems,” he assured.

The meeting reviewed ongoing actions against illegal migrants and individuals traveling with incomplete documentation. Detailed discussions were held on e-driving licenses, protector stamps, and immigration-related matters.

The session was attended by the Secretary and Special Secretary of the Interior, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis, Chairman NADRA, DGs and Directors of FIA, DG Passport & Immigration, and representatives of all relevant departments.