Pakistan targets $110 million from kinnow exports as new season begins with 6,000 tons shipped

Bumper production of 2.7 million tons expected, but exporters warn outdated varieties and costly trade routes threaten long-term growth

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has kicked off kinnow exports for the new season, shipping 6,000 tons since December 1 to markets including the Middle East, Sri Lanka and the Philippines. Exporters have set a target of 300,000 tons, expected to fetch $110 million in foreign exchange, higher than last year’s earnings of $95 million from 250,000 tons.

Industry officials say a bumper crop is expected this year, with total kinnow production projected to reach 2.7 million tons, up from 1.7 million tons last season. Despite the increase, national exports remain far below the 550,000 tons shipped five years ago.

The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association’s patron-in-chief, Waheed Ahmed, said Pakistan’s kinnow output continues to suffer from limited research, outdated varieties and weak investment in climate-resilient agriculture. Introducing new varieties, he said, is essential to compete in international markets.

The association has presented short-, medium- and long-term proposals to the government, estimating that kinnow exports could rise to $400 million within five years if new varieties are adopted and sector-wide reforms are implemented.

Exporters say Pakistan will need to import improved kinnow varieties from Egypt, the United States, Morocco and China for local cultivation. They also recommend a shift toward low-water-consuming citrus types such as lemon, grapefruit, orange and mandarin, which are in high demand globally.

The ongoing suspension of trade with Afghanistan has also complicated land-route exports to Central Asia and Russia. Exporters now rely on the Iranian corridor, which they describe as longer, costlier and burdened by freight rates that have already doubled at the start of the season.

Stakeholders have urged the government to adopt a national strategy focused on research and development, climate-smart farming and modern irrigation techniques to secure the future of Pakistan’s citrus industry.

The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

