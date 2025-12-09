Shadiyana raises $800,000 pre-seed round to scale wedding tech platform across Pakistan

Shadiyana, a Pakistan-based wedding technology startup, has raised $800,000 in pre-seed funding from Indus Valley Capital (IVC) to support product development and national expansion as it moves beyond its Islamabad base into Lahore and Karachi, Business Recorder reported.

The company says it has already recorded over 500,000 users, onboarded 600 vendors and facilitated planning for more than 30,000 weddings. Co-founder and COO Neelam Shoaib said the team’s motivation stems from the logistical challenges families face while organising weddings. She said this experience helped shape the company’s mission to simplify and structure an industry that remains largely fragmented.

Co-founder Izzah Zaman said that entering the sector as outsiders has helped the founders approach the space with fewer assumptions and stronger discipline.

Zaman added that investor interest, particularly from IVC, stemmed from Shadiyana’s push to introduce transparency and ease into a traditionally unstructured ecosystem.

The company did not disclose revenue figures, saying performance metrics would be shared in future updates.

Shadiyana has also launched a comprehensive wedding planner app that allows couples to search, book and manage vendors, offering real-time access to planning tools and services.

IVC Managing Partner Aatif Awan said Shadiyana is helping bring order and trust to a large but underserved market, citing the team’s customer focus and strong alignment with the sector’s needs.