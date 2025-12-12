Sign inSubscribe
Transport unions announce nationwide wheel-jam strike on December 19

Goods and public transport from Khyber to Karachi to halt over traffic fines and vehicle impoundments

By Monitoring Desk
Multiple transport bodies, including the All Pakistan Transport Federation, Inter-City and Inter-District Transport Unions, goods transporters, and pickup-and-drop services for students and government employees, have announced a complete nationwide strike on Friday, December 19, in protest against high traffic fines, challans, vehicle impoundments and alleged harassment by authorities.

As per media reports, leaders of the transport federations said all goods and public transport services from Khyber to Karachi would remain suspended on the day of the strike. They warned that the shutdown would disrupt the movement of passengers and cargo across the country.

According to the unions, bus, wagon and rail-linked services, intra-city transport, wholesale markets, supply chains and goods transport operations will remain closed. They added that the impact would extend to markets, shopping areas, business centres, industrial units, factories, banks, petrol pumps, government offices and educational institutions.

The transporters said the strike would continue until the government withdraws the newly introduced traffic challan and fine system. They accused the authorities of failing to honour earlier assurances given to address their concerns.

Vice President and spokesperson Asif Khan, along with union leaders Lala Suhail and Tariq Khan, said the decision to move towards a complete wheel-jam strike was taken after consultations with other sectors. They stated that the shutdown would proceed unless the government reversed its policy measures affecting the transport sector.

