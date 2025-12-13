Govt to distribute 700,000 Chromebooks to students nationwide under youth programme

The government will distribute 700,000 Chromebooks to students across the country as part of a nationwide effort to expand access to digital education, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Rana Mashhood said the initiative is aimed at strengthening digital learning in schools, colleges and universities by providing students with access to online platforms, updated educational resources and modern software tools.

He said the programme reflects the government’s focus on improving educational access for young people and preparing them to compete in both national and global environments.

He announced that the Chromebooks are being supplied by the TIF Foundation Lahore and will be distributed in phases to ensure transparency and alignment with institutional readiness. A national monitoring mechanism will accompany the rollout to track usage and assess outcomes in both classroom-based and remote learning settings.

Rana Mashhood said the phased distribution is designed to ensure equitable access across regions and institutions, adding that students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be fully included in the programme. He said the initiative aims to reduce disparities between urban and rural learners by expanding access to technology-based education.

He also noted growing interest from overseas Pakistanis in supporting development initiatives, saying such engagement contributes to economic activity, job creation and skills development in emerging sectors.

The chairman said the Chromebook programme is part of a longer-term strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s education system by equipping students with digital skills and improving access to technology-driven learning nationwide.