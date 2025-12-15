Agriculture at crossroads: Are we ready?

Pakistan’s agriculture stands at a crossroads. It feeds a rapidly growing population, anchors rural livelihoods with around 38% of the Total Labor force being employed in it, and supplies critical export earnings, yet it is increasingly stressed by climate shocks, policy drift, water scarcity, and demographic pressure. Whether the country can achieve food security by 2050 depends on how decisively it tackles these interconnected challenges over the next decade.

Climate change is the most visible and volatile threat. The sector is overwhelmingly exposed to heat, floods, droughts, and erratic monsoons because most production is rain and river-dependent and concentrated in low-lying plains. Intensifying heatwaves shorten crop growing periods and reduce yields of staples like wheat, rice, and cotton. Floods wash away topsoil, destroy standing crops, and damage rural roads, storage, and canals (2025 Floods are a case-in-point); droughts in arid and semi-arid districts depress livestock health and fodder availability. Beyond immediate losses, climate shocks raise input costs (more irrigation, pest control, replanting) and make bank credit riskier, trapping small farmers in a cycle of recovery rather than investment. Climate resilience—drought/heat-tolerant seed, better drainage and embankments, micro-irrigation, and weather-index insurance exists in pockets, but adoption remains limited by finance, information gaps, and weak extension.

Water stress is the structural challenge beneath the climate volatility. Pakistan’s agricultural heartland was built on the Indus Basin irrigation system, but per-capita water availability has fallen sharply with population growth. Much of the canal network loses water to seepage; flood irrigation wastes more on fields; and groundwater extraction often unmetered depletes aquifers and raises pumping costs as water tables fall. Salinity and waterlogging degrade millions of hectares, silently eroding productivity year after year. Modernization is uneven: some districts use laser land leveling, drip systems, and high-efficiency sprinklers, yet many others rely on century-old practices. Without pricing that rewards conservation, service delivery that reduces losses, and regulation that checks unsustainable pumping, efficiency gains will not scale.

Policy and governance are the third fault line. For decades, agriculture policy has oscillated between short-term price supports and crisis response. Subsidies for selected inputs and ad-hoc procurement can stabilize farm incomes in bad years, but they also distort crop choices, crowd out investment in public goods, and benefit larger landholders disproportionately. Extension services are under-resourced, fragmented across departments, and not sufficiently tech-enabled to deliver timely advice to millions of small farms. Seed certification and quality control are inconsistent, leaving farmers vulnerable to counterfeit or low-germination seed. Market systems especially for perishables suffer from inadequate grading, cold chains, warehousing, and transparent price discovery. As a result, farmers capture a small share of consumer prices, discouraging investment in higher-value horticulture where Pakistan has natural advantages.

Demographics add urgency. By 2050, Pakistan’s population is likely to exceed 400 million, with strong urbanization and a growing middle class. Diets will shift toward more dairy, meat, fruits, vegetables, and processed foods, raising demand for feed, cold storage, and safety standards. At the same time, average farm sizes are shrinking due to inheritance patterns, complicating mechanization and efficient input use. Rural youth, facing low returns, often exit farming increasing rural to urban migration, leaving an aging farm workforce. This mix, more mouths to feed, higher diet quality expectations, and smaller farms demands a productivity leap, not business as usual.

Is Pakistan equipped to be food secure by 2050? The honest answer is: not yet, but it could be—with focused reforms and investment. The country has substantial endowments: extensive arable land, an irrigation footprint most nations would envy, diverse agro-ecologies, and a large, entrepreneurial farming community. It also has emerging strengths: growing local agritech startups, increased smartphone penetration that can deliver advisory services, and successful pilots in conservation agriculture and efficient irrigation. The constraint is not potential it is pace, coherence and consistency.

What would turning potential into security look like?

Make water the organizing principle. Treat water as an economic asset, not just a free input. Repair canals and adopt pressurized pipe delivery where feasible to curb losses. Expand laser leveling and drip/sprinkler systems with smart, targeted subsidies tied to performance. Begin metering and gradually pricing large-volume groundwater extraction while supporting farmers to shift to water-saving crops and practices. Invest in drainage and salinity control which will be transformative for yields. Go all-in on climate-smart productivity. Fast-track the development, local testing, and mass distribution of heat, drought, and flood-tolerant seed varieties for wheat, rice, maize, and pulses. Promote conservation agriculture (reduced tillage, residue retention, crop rotations) to improve soil structure and water use. Scale weather and crop-stage advisories via mobile in local languages; pair them with warehouse receipt systems and micro-insurance so farmers can take measured risk rather than panic sell. Fix the policy making. Shift public spending from blanket input subsidies toward public goods: research, seed systems, animal health, digital soil maps, and rural roads. Professionalize and digitize extension so advice is evidence-based and responsive. Stabilize policy signals especially around procurement and trade so farmers can plan crop choices and private investors can build storage and processing without fear of sudden reversals. Build markets that reward quality. Liberalize and modernize wholesale markets with transparent e-trading, grading standards, and arbitration. Invest in cold chains, logistics, and pack-houses to cut post-harvest losses in fruits and vegetables. Encourage contract farming with fair-practice rules so processors can secure quality supply and farmers can access inputs and finance. Food safety enforcement should be predictable and science-based to unlock domestic nutrition gains and export potential. Unlock finance and technology for smallholder farmers. Expand credit through warehouse receipts, value chain financing, and risk-sharing facilities that de-risk banks. Support service models i.e. custom hiring centers, drone spraying, shared mechanization so small farms can access technology without owning it. Encourage agritech platforms that integrate advisory, input e-commerce, financing, and market linkages. Align nutrition with agriculture. Food security is not only about calories; it is about affordability and diversity. Promote pulses, oilseeds, and horticulture alongside cereals to reduce import dependence and improve diets. Public procurement and school feeding can create steady demand for nutritious staples.

If Pakistan can execute on these fronts with consistency especially in the 2025–2035 window it can bend the curve toward food security by 2050 despite climate stress and population growth. Failure to act, however, will deepen vulnerability: more frequent crisis imports, widening rural inequality, and chronic undernutrition. The choice is stark but manageable. Agriculture has been Pakistan’s backbone for decades; with smarter water use, climate-ready technology, market modernization, and better governance, it can remain so thus feeding a larger, more urban, more demanding population with resilience and dignity.