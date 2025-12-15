Sign inSubscribe
NCCIA busts eight-member gang behind ‘foreign relative’ financial scam in Islamabad

Suspects accused of posing as UK-based relatives to extract emergency funds; one victim lost Rs1.5 million

By Monitoring Desk

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Islamabad has arrested eight individuals accused of running a coordinated financial fraud scheme commonly known as the “foreign relative” scam. 

As per reports, investigators said the group relied on emotional manipulation to secure funds. In one documented case, a victim was defrauded of Rs1.5 million, which was transferred to a bank account linked to the principal accused through a network of false identities.

According to the NCCIA, the suspects contacted victims while posing as relatives or acquaintances living abroad, mainly in the United Kingdom. Using fabricated identities, they allegedly claimed urgent situations, including medical emergencies, to pressure victims into making immediate monetary transfers.

The arrests followed a targeted raid conducted near Khanna Bridge on December 12, 2025, after an extended investigation into complaints of digital fraud involving impersonation and deception.

The NCCIA confirmed that a case has been registered and legal proceedings are underway. The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Salman, Mohsin Jamil, Nazakat Ali, Mehtab Ali, Muhammad Shah Nawaz, Nasir Ali, Abid Hussain and Fahad Jabbar.

Authorities said further investigations are continuing to trace additional victims and financial links connected to the fraud network.

