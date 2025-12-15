Sign inSubscribe
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority receives international certifications

Authority says over 17,000 permanent and temporary stalls operate across Punjab as it secures ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications from a Switzerland-based body

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority has been awarded ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications by an internationally recognised certification body based in Switzerland, becoming the first institution of its kind in the province to secure both standards.

According to reports, the certification follows the establishment of more than 17,000 Sahulat Bazaar stalls across Punjab. Of these, around 6,000 permanent stalls are operating in 36 districts, while 1,000 stalls have been set up in 10 newly established Sahulat Bazaars. In addition, over 10,000 temporary weekend stalls are functioning to facilitate consumers.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Chairman Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority Afzal Khokhar and his team on receiving the certifications. She directed that Sahulat Bazaars be launched in three additional districts by January.

The chief minister said the authority has played a role in ensuring the availability of fruits, vegetables and other essential consumer items at controlled prices. She stated that access to quality goods at affordable rates is a basic requirement for residents of the province.

She added that provincial institutions are being strengthened to function as public service centres and said initiatives related to subsidised flour and bread reflect this approach. The chief minister said the Sahulat Bazaar model would continue to expand from districts to tehsils and smaller cities in a phased manner.

Officials said the ISO certifications cover quality management systems and information security standards, and are intended to strengthen operational processes within the authority.

