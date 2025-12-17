Punjab CM allocates 720 apartments to industrial workers in Sundar Industrial Estate

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the balloting process on Tuesday for the allotment of 720 newly constructed apartments for industrial workers in the Sundar Industrial Estate, a major welfare initiative aimed at providing secure housing to the province’s labour force.

During the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz emphasised the significance of this initiative, which she described as a reflection of a motherly state. She stated that 720 hardworking families will now be relieved from the burden of monthly rent and the fear of eviction.

In addition, she announced that widows and persons with disabilities would be allotted apartments without participating in the balloting process. Special arrangements will also be made to ensure ground-floor apartments are allocated to individuals with disabilities for easy access and safety.

The Chief Minister also instructed that possession of the apartments be handed over to the successful allottees within seven days.

Furthermore, she revealed plans to complete 1,872 additional apartments for industrial workers within the next 18 months and announced that a bachelor hostel for 700 workers at the Quaid-i-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura would be completed within three months.