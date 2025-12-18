Sign inSubscribe
Iranian firm issues tender to buy 10,000 tonnes of Pakistani basmati rice

Jahad Sabz seeks Type 1121 white basmati; bids due December 30

By Monitoring Desk


Iranian company Jahad Sabz has issued an international tender to procure 10,000 metric tonnes of rice from Pakistan, according to a tender document circulated to European traders on Thursday.

The tender specifies Type 1121 white basmati rice, a premium variety exported by Pakistan.

Price offers must be submitted by December 30, the document said.

The development comes at a time when exporters have raised concerns over a slowdown in rice shipments, citing pressures on demand and pricing in key markets.

