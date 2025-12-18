Iranian firm issues tender to buy 10,000 tonnes of Pakistani basmati rice

Iranian company Jahad Sabz has issued an international tender to procure 10,000 metric tonnes of rice from Pakistan, according to a tender document circulated to European traders on Thursday.
The tender specifies Type 1121 white basmati rice, a premium variety exported by Pakistan.
Price offers must be submitted by December 30, the document said.
The development comes at a time when exporters have raised concerns over a slowdown in rice shipments, citing pressures on demand and pricing in key markets.