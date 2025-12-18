Pakistan, World Bank discuss roadmap for gas sector reforms



The Pakistan government and the World Bank on Thursday reviewed a proposed roadmap for gas sector reforms, focusing on long-term sustainability, efficiency improvements, and structural changes, according to the Petroleum Ministry.

The discussion took place in a meeting between Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Bolormaa Amgaabazar.

The World Bank official appreciated the Petroleum Division’s handling of surplus liquefied natural gas (LNG), describing it as a complex issue that has required sustained policy intervention. She reaffirmed the Bank’s continued support for gas sector reforms and expressed readiness to cooperate on reforms in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector as well as capacity building for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The ministry said the World Bank is already working with the Petroleum Division on developing a comprehensive reform roadmap, covering measures to improve performance and efficiency in the gas sector and options related to the unbundling of the Sui gas companies.

Minister Malik welcomed the World Bank’s engagement and said international input would help shape effective and sustainable reforms. He reiterated the government’s commitment to structural and institutional changes aimed at ensuring the long-term viability of the gas sector.

The minister also highlighted air quality as a government priority and said efforts were underway to improve fuel standards, which would require upgrades to domestic refineries.

Both sides agreed to continue collaboration in support of energy sector reforms and Pakistan’s broader sustainable development objectives, the ministry said.