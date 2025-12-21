Monday, December 22, 2025
KP CM Afridi says federal government owes province over Rs4,500 billion

Calls for immediate release of funds, highlights merged districts, education and energy priorities

By Monitoring Desk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is yet to receive its full constitutional share of federal funds, Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi said on Saturday, adding that outstanding dues from the federal government have crossed Rs4,500 billion.

Speaking at the annual Parents’ Day ceremony at Girls Cadet College Mardan, Afridi said the arrears include hydel power dues, net hydel profits, and promised allocations for merged districts. He noted that while the merged districts have been administratively integrated, their financial integration remains incomplete, calling it a violation of the Constitution.

Afridi demanded the federal government release Rs850 billion immediately, saying access to these funds would allow greater investment in energy, education, health, and social sectors. He said KP provides the country’s cheapest electricity, while expensive federal-level agreements have caused sharp increases in power tariffs.

The chief minister said KP faces challenges greater than other provinces, but human development and public welfare remain the government’s top priorities.

During the ceremony, Afridi distributed medals, trophies, and certificates to cadets excelling in academics and co-curricular activities. He reviewed a march past presented by the students and praised Girls Cadet College Mardan for enrolling students from KP, other provinces, and overseas Pakistani families, reflecting confidence in the institution’s standards.

Afridi announced the establishment of a Girls Cadet College in District Khyber and pledged funds for the timely completion of the under-construction Mardan campus. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to supporting quality education across KP.

On the broader economy, Afridi cited political instability, flawed economic policies, rising inflation, declining industrial and agricultural output, and growing unemployment, saying these factors have weakened Pakistan’s economy and forced millions to seek opportunities abroad.

He said Pakistan’s progress depends on constitutional supremacy, fair distribution of resources, and political stability. Afridi urged political stakeholders to set aside personal differences and vendettas for national interest and reaffirmed that the provincial government will continue efforts to build a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

