Immigration department rolls out digital monitoring system to speed up passport processing

The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P) has introduced a new digital monitoring system to track passport applications, printing, and operational performance in a bid to accelerate service delivery.

As per details shared by the DGI&P on X, a dedicated 24-hour monitoring room has been established at the department’s headquarters in Islamabad on the directives of Mustafa Jamal Qazi, Directorate General of Immigration & Passports.

The system is powered by an integrated digital dashboard that enables real-time monitoring of daily operations across passport offices within Pakistan and overseas.

Officials said the framework provides end-to-end visibility of the passport process, covering application submission, processing, printing, and final delivery. The department expects the system to improve transparency, efficiency, and overall service delivery.

The digital setup will also automatically flag overcrowding at passport offices, allowing administrators to respond promptly to areas facing excessive public pressure.

In addition, staff performance, passport printing workflows, pending backlogs, and the operational status of machinery will be monitored through a Network Management System.

The Director General said the new system would allow central monitoring of citizen turnout and staff efficiency across all passport offices, adding that a response mechanism has been put in place to ensure immediate resolution of issues as they are identified.