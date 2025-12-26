Saturday, December 27, 2025
Headlines

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stand at $21.02 billion

SBP-held reserves increased by $16 million to $15.90 billion, compared to $15.89 billion in previous week

By News Desk

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $21.02 billion for the week ended December 19, 2025, slightly lower than $21.09 billion recorded a week earlier, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

SBP-held reserves increased by $16 million to $15.90 billion, compared with $15.89 billion in the previous week, marking a 0.10% week-on-week rise and extending gains recorded in the preceding period.

In contrast, net foreign assets held by commercial banks declined to $5.12 billion from $5.20 billion, offsetting the increase in central bank reserves and resulting in a marginal overall drop.

The latest movement follows a sharp increase in reserves last week, driven by inflows linked to bilateral financing and improved market sentiment, while this week’s change reflects routine fluctuations linked to external payments and rollover requirements.

Previous article
ASO intercepts smuggled mobile phones worth Rs62 million in Karachi
Next article
PSX closes week at record high as KSE-100 gains over 1,500 points
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.