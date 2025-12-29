Pakistan Banks Association elects Zafar Masud as chairman, forms 16-member Executive Committee

The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) has elected a new 16-member Executive Committee, including two female members and representatives from eight newly inducted banks, as part of efforts to broaden industry representation.

Following the elections, the committee unanimously elected Zafar Masud, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bank of Punjab, as chairman of the association.

Masud said the new Executive Committee reflects an evolution in the PBA’s governance structure and strengthens its capacity to support a national economic agenda. He said priorities include addressing credit gaps in key sectors, expanding financial inclusion through digital channels, and supporting economic recovery.

The leadership team also includes Nassir Salim, President and CEO of Habib Bank Limited, as senior vice chairman, and Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO of Faysal Bank Limited, as vice chairman.

Salim highlighted the need for resilience and strong compliance frameworks amid global challenges, while Hussain said modernisation, technology adoption and agility would be central to maintaining competitiveness.

PBA Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General Muneer Kamal said the expansion of the Executive Committee, including female representation, reflects the association’s focus on diversity and modern governance.

Under the new leadership, the PBA said it plans to strengthen engagement with the State Bank of Pakistan, the Ministry of Finance and the federal government to support infrastructure development, expand private-sector credit for agriculture and small and medium enterprises, and advance digital transformation.