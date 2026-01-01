Pakistan’s telecom sector hits 200 million subscribers, Rs1 trillion revenue in FY2024-25

Pakistan’s telecom sector continued its upward trajectory during FY2024–25, crossing major milestones in connectivity, revenues, and digital infrastructure, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Annual Report 2024–25.

The report highlights that total telecom subscribers in Pakistan have surpassed 200 million, while broadband connections crossed 150 million, reflecting sustained growth in digital adoption across the country. Telecom coverage expanded beyond 92% , with broadband penetration exceeding 60%, underscoring the sector’s expanding reach in both urban and underserved regions.

Financially, the sector recorded revenues exceeding PKR 1 trillion, marking a 12% year-on-year increase. Contributions to the national exchequer rose sharply to PKR 402 billion in 2025, compared to PKR 336 billion in 2024, indicating a stronger fiscal footprint.

Meanwhile, sectoral investments increased by 9%, reaching $838 million during the reporting period.

The expansion of telecom infrastructure significantly boosted data consumption, with total data usage reaching 27,727 petabytes in 2025. The report notes that 95% of cellular networks are now 4G-enabled, supported by 17.21 Tbps of international bandwidth. Pakistan is also enhancing its regional and global connectivity through the addition of four new high-capacity submarine cable systems.

PTA played a key role in facilitating infrastructure expansion and connectivity initiatives across Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), including the rollout of the National Roaming initiative, aimed at improving service availability in remote and less profitable areas.

On the manufacturing front, the report shows strong progress in local device production, with over 95 percent of mobile devices—including 68 percent smartphones—now being manufactured locally, contributing to import substitution and industrial growth.

Pakistan’s global cybersecurity standing improved during the year, with PTA effectively addressing cyber threats through operations of the National Telecom Security Operations Center (nTSOC). Consumer protection efforts also delivered results, with a 13% reduction in consumer complaints.

According to the report, PTA remains focused on 5G readiness, strengthening cybersecurity frameworks, and building a future-ready digital economy.