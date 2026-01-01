PTA opens door for district-level internet providers, launches new class licensing regime

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at expanding broadband access and encouraging grassroots entrepreneurship, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has begun issuing Class Licenses for the provision of Internet services at the district level, marking a significant shift toward localized connectivity solutions across the country.

The new licensing framework is designed to attract small and medium-sized internet service providers (ISPs), particularly in underserved and remote districts, where broadband penetration remains limited. By lowering entry barriers and formalizing local operators, the initiative is expected to boost competition, improve service quality, and accelerate digital inclusion.

Under the scheme, the Class License will be valid for 10 years. Applicants are required to pay a one-time initial license fee of Rs300,000, along with an annual license fee (ALF) of Rs100,000 for the first year, payable upfront before the license becomes operational. From the second year onward, the ALF will be payable in advance and will be subject to a 10 percent annual increase, according to PTA.

PTA officials said the district-level licensing model would empower local entrepreneurs to legally provide internet services within defined geographic boundaries, helping bridge the digital divide between urban centers and smaller towns. The authority believes the move will also support employment generation and innovation in the local telecom ecosystem.

Interested applicants have been advised to apply strictly in accordance with the prescribed checklist and submit their applications through PTA’s online e-services portal. The complete license template and application details have also been made available on PTA’s official website to ensure transparency and ease of access for prospective licensees.

According to PTA, interested applicants are advised to apply as per the prescribed checklist and submit their applications online through PTA’s online portal at: https://eservices.pta.gov.pk. The template of the said license is also available on PTA’s website at: https://www.pta.gov.pk/category/class-vas-licenses-588174-2023-05-30.

The regulator reaffirmed that the initiative aligns with its broader policy objectives of strengthening broadband infrastructure, promoting fair competition, and expanding affordable internet access nationwide. Industry observers view the decision as a timely intervention, particularly as demand for reliable internet continues to rise due to e-commerce, digital payments, remote work, and online education.

With the rollout of district-level internet licenses, PTA aims to deepen market participation and support Pakistan’s digital transformation agenda by enabling last-mile connectivity through locally driven solutions.