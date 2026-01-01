PTCL eyes 5G spectrum auction after completing acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has officially completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers. The acquisition, which took effect on December 31, 2025, positions PTCL as the dominant player in the country’s telecom landscape, as it now integrates these entities alongside its own subsidiaries, Ufone and U Microfinance Bank.

The acquisition will result in the formation of a new consolidated entity, “MergeCo,” which will include Ufone and Telenor Pakistan. During the transition, Telenor Pakistan will continue to operate as a separate legal entity, with plans for full integration after obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

PTCL, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), confirmed that the transaction has been finalised and shares for both companies have been transferred to PTCL’s name. The deal was finalised in line with regulatory requirements, with PTCL pledging to keep stakeholders informed of further developments.

Hatem Bamatraf, President and CEO of PTCL and Ufone, announced the completion of the deal in a media briefing, stating that this consolidation will improve the quality of services for Pakistan’s telecom users. He also highlighted ongoing talks surrounding an outstanding $800 million issue related to the privatisation of PTCL, which is expected to be resolved soon.

With the 5G spectrum auction approaching, PTCL and the newly formed telecom entity are preparing to participate in the auction. Bamatraf confirmed that telecom industry concerns will be taken into account, with spectrum being offered under favorable terms. He also expressed confidence that the merged company will be well-positioned to optimise spectrum resources and enhance network capabilities.

PTCL acknowledged Telenor ASA’s contribution to Pakistan’s telecom sector over the years, praising its role in raising service standards and expanding connectivity. Looking ahead, MergeCo aims to deliver advanced digital services that align with Pakistan’s growing digital economy, empowering businesses and individuals with improved technology.

The merger is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, offering new opportunities for innovation and service delivery. The next step involves receiving the memorandum of information from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) ahead of the 5G spectrum auction, which is expected to provide further clarity on terms and conditions.